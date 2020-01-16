Questions linger after college athlete's death in crash

Investigators are still trying to determine who's at fault in a two-vehicle crash in Vero Beach that claimed the life of a Massachusetts college athlete.
Police said 20-year-old Grace Rett lost her life on Wednesday when a van she was riding in collided with a pickup truck at the Merril P. Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard.
Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said Rett was a member of the women's rowing team at The College of the Holy Cross, which is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Rett, a sophomore, was traveling with fellow members of the rowing team, along with her head coach.
On Thursday, police said an autopsy will be performed on Rett in the next day or two, more witnesses will be interviewed, and the crash scene will be reconstructed to establish who's at fault.
At least 12 others were injured in the wreck, according to police.
As of Thursday morning, eight victims are still at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. Three victims are in critical condition, two are in serious, and three are in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Police said students who were not involved in the crash were flown back to Massachusetts on Wednesday night.
