Tips for parents after Boca day care child abuse arrest

The arrest of a Boca Raton daycare teacher charged with child abuse raises concerns for area parents. Investigators say she broke a child's leg Jan. 10 and lied about what happened. Advocates say it's a reminder that parents have to play detective.
ASKA Childcare Center teachers say they focus on curriculum as much as they focus on childcare rules and regulations.
“Two teachers to a room,” said Lori Benson, a ASKA Childcare Center teacher.
Her West Palm Beach facility like many others also has real-time web cameras for parents to watch. The grandmother of four says the center treats kids like their very own flesh and blood.
“What we are saying matches to what you are seeing,” Benson added.
Benson like others WPTV spoke to were shocked to hear an Early Learning Academy teacher in Boca Raton was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly breaking a three-year-old’s leg.
A police affidavit says the teacher Estefany Acosta was the only teacher in the room at the time of the injury.
The Florida Department of Health outlines minimum staffing ratio's in Article VIII.A.3 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Child Care Facilities, visit the link here.
And in the event of an incident like what happened it must be reported to the department.
You can go to the Department of Children and Family's website to view inspections on your kids' daycare and the department of health says depending on the severity and frequency of a violation, the Child Care Advisory Council determines the impact on the licensure status.
And depending on the severity and frequency of a violation, the CCAC may put a license on probation, suspend, deny, or revoke a license. Benson suggests parents also do their own research first.
”Get to know the teachers. Get the comments, reviews - words of mouth from people goes a long way,” she added.
The Florida Department of Health also says an arrest can disqualify a person from working in childcare. A link to daycare inspections can be seen here: https://cares.myflfamilies.com/PublicSearch
