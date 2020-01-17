Emerald Cove increases police presence after threat rumor

There is an increased police presence at Emerald Cove Middle School Friday due to the rumor of a student making a threat to the campus, the school said.
In a phone call to parents, Dr. Eugina Smith Feaman said school police are investigating and the added police presence is in place to ease tensions.
The message she sent is below:
This morning you may notice a heightened police presence on our campus. School Police investigated a rumor of a student making a threat to our campus. The increased police presence in front of our school is in place to ease tensions.
Parents, I want to remind you to inform your children that under Florida law, it is a second-degree felony to make threats against schools on social media platforms, or text messages – even if the threat is posted as a joke.
I commend students who hear about threats and bring them to the immediate attention of school administration, or, report them anonymously on the Fortify Florida, available in iTunes or Google Play. This app is an important tool in school safety.
Please contact the school at 561-803-8000 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support of Emerald Cove.
