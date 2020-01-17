Local woman creates national holiday about gift cards

Tracy Tilson works in public relations and said her mind is always in over drive, especially when it comes to communicating a problem. Her own problem turned into a national day.
MORE: Latest Consumer News
"I found all these gift cards unused. I mean, I had them in there some for six months, a year. Some over a year," said Tilson.
The first annual "National Use Your Gift Card Day" will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18.
"I'm so excited about it because people really love the idea!" said Tilson.
She reached out to the national calendars and they loved the idea.
"Kind of the a-ha moment," she said.
There's also a website now -- useyourgiftcard.com -- where you can check out what businesses are doing. BurgerFi is jumping on the bandwagon and offering free fries to anyone who downloads their app that day. It's all in an effort to boost business and bring in new customers.
"Anytime that gift cards are being sold and not redeemed, it doesn't benefit anybody," said Charlie Guzetta with BurgerFi.
It's a simple idea that started in our backyard, now gaining national traction.
"The core of this is to remember to use your gift cards," said Tilson. "Simple as it sounds, we just don't do this."
Scripps Only Content 2020