New details released in Port St. Lucie nursing home homicide

New details were released Thursday into a homicide at a nursing home in St. Lucie County earlier the month.
Contact 5 received 18 pages of records from the Port St. Lucie Police Department regarding the deadly attack of an elderly man at the Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehab Center Jan. 5.
At the scene, a nurse told police she saw a man smothering the victim in his room with a pillow.
According to the police report, staffers confronted the suspect, but he got away.
Officers say when they arrived at the nursing home, they heard, “a loud repeating alarm because of the emergency exit door (was) opened.”
Staffers told police that people could get into the nursing home using a “common door code,” and saw the attacker run out of the facility through that door.
Police still have not charged anyone in the case, and still have not released the name of the 95-year-old victim.
