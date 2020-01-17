Police: Asian immigrants come ashore on Palm Beach

Immigrants believed to be of Asian descent have come ashore on Palm Beach Friday morning, authorities say.
Police said they're working a "possible immigrant landing" in the 900 block of N. Ocean Boulevard.
The suspects are believed to be males and females of Asian descent, according to police.
The area where authorities said the immigrants have come ashore is about five miles north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.
The president is scheduled to fly into Palm Beach International Airport around 5 p.m. to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
Palm Beach police said if you notice any suspicious activity on the island, contact the agency immediately at 561-838-5454.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020