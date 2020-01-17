President Trump to arrive at PBIA on Friday night

Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to South Florida on Friday night to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.
According to the White House, the president will depart Joint Base Andrews around 2:50 p.m. and land at Palm Beach International Airport around 5:05 p.m.
President Trump will then participate in a roundtable with Republican supporters at Mar-a-Lago, followed by a joint finance committee dinner on Friday night.
The president is scheduled to stay in South Florida until Sunday, according to a flight advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Town of Palm Beach said road closures and security checkpoints are now in effect through Sunday around Mar-a-Lago.
All forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are now prohibited on S. Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard.
The travel restrictions also extend eastward to the ocean.
After the president departs on Sunday, he'll travel to Austin, Texas and speak at an American Farm Bureau convention for the third year in a row, according to the White House.
On Thursday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.
The articles of impeachment allege Trump abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and also used military aid to the country as leverage.
The president, who calls the allegations a "hoax," is also charged with obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.
Earlier on Friday, President Trump welcomed the Louisiana State University football team to the White House after the Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night in the college playoff final, 42-25.
Trump attended the national championship game in New Orleans and received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd.
President Trump most recently traveled to South Florida on Jan. 3 when he held an evangelical rally at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami-Dade County.
On Friday morning, at least 10 immigrants were taken into custody about five miles north of the president's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach as part of a major smuggling operation, the Department of Homeland Security said.
WPTV, the Scripps National team, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
