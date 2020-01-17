REI store coming to western Boca Raton in fall 2020

Sporting goods and outdoor giant REI announced Thursday they are opening a store later this year in southern Palm Beach County, their third location in Florida.
REI said in a news release that the new 23,000-square-foot store will be located at the new Uptown Boca development located at the southwest corner of Glades Road and 95th Avenue South.
“Boca Raton and the surrounding area is known for its access to some of the best beaches in the country. From biking to swimming to a picnic on the beach, our goal is to offer everything our members and customers need to enjoy their favorite activities outside,” said Gail Kirkland, REI regional director for the South said in a news release. “As we continue to grow and expand in the state, we look forward to further connecting Floridians to the outdoor places they love and investing in the places that make this region special.”
The Washington state-based outdoor retailer said REI Boca Raton will offer a range of programs to connect people to a life outdoors and offer personal outfitting services.
“REI is a best-in-class retailer and we are thrilled to welcome them to Uptown Boca,” said Brian Schmier, CEO of Schmier Property Group. “Our objective at Uptown Boca has been to create a vibrant destination with new and unique tenants and REI, with its diverse and loyal membership and customer base, will be a regional draw for the project and an asset to the community. The active lifestyle of our south Florida community represents the perfect customer profile for REI.”
REI said they expect to hire more than 45 employees at the new store in southern Palm Beach County.
The other two REI locations currently open in Florida are located in Jacksonville and Winter Park. REI said they have plans to also open locations in Gainesville in the spring of this year and in Tampa in 2021.
Uptown Boca will feature multiple other stores and businesses including a Lucky's Market, Silverspot Cinema, hick-fil-A, BurgerFi, Bolay and upscale apartments.
