South Florida Fair now open in Palm Beach County

The gates to the 2020 South Florida Fair are now open!
The annual event runs through Sunday, Feb. 2 at the South Florida Fairgrounds, located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach.
This year's theme is "Play Ball, Play Fair."
Families can make their way through the Expo Center with interactive and educational sports exhibits and see and experience a 20-by-20-foot giant cake made by local cake artist Beth Townsend.
If you like everything fried, you won’t want to miss the giant deep fried quarter-pound mozzarella cheese sticks at Angela’s Pizza, a fair favorite that's been back by popular demand year after year for the past 27 years.
The Carnivale entertainment show by Cirque Dreams will present shows three times daily at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 31. It features performers from all over the world.
There are also six new rides this year including the Down Draft, Starship 4000, Axis, Friendly Wheel, Seven Seas, and Observation Tower.
For the first time in the fair's 108 year history, the South Florida Fair has named a female President and CEO, Vicki Chouris.
The South Florida Fair is more than just food and rides. Agriculture is at the heart of the event and draws in a crowd.
The "Show Me Safari" petting zoo features domestic and exotic animals that travel each year from Missouri to be at the fair. Petting zoo owner Jay Phillips said he loves the Florida weather and the family he’s gained at the fair.
The petting zoo has everything from a zeedonk to baby alpacas, a llama, exotic cattle, baby goats, a tortoise, and ponies. The "Show Me Safari" exhibit is free with admission.
Free general parking is available as well.
For more information about the South Florida Fair, and to buy tickets, click here.
