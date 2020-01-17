Wellington developer facing charges

A well-known Wellington developer is facing charges following his arrest.
Jail records show Glenn Straub is accused of filing false liens as well as larceny.
According to The Palm Beach Post, which first reported the story, the liens were filed against ex-girlfriend Jessica Nicodemo.
The law office of Elizabeth Parker released this statement on behalf of Nicodemo.
The evidence in the criminal case shows that the liens filed by Mr. Straub and his company were fraudulent. Glenn Straub told Jessica in a phone call recorded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, that he filed the liens to control her, he didn’t want her to move away and most importantly, that she didn’t owe him any money. Despite his admissions, and the overwhelming evidence showing the liens and claims were fraudulent, Mr. Straub has used his money and power to try to destroy Jessica . Jessica has bravely fought these false claims in the face of being put into financial ruin and the emotional toll this has taken on her life.
The criminal charges send a strong message that Glenn Straub is not above the law. I am honored to stand by Jessica Nicodemo and support her as she gets the justice she deserves.
A spokesman for Straub told the Post the liens were not filed by Straub but by a company he owns.
