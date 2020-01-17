Wellington developer facing charges

The evidence in the criminal case shows that the liens filed by Mr. Straub and his company were fraudulent. Glenn Straub told Jessica in a phone call recorded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, that he filed the liens to control her, he didn’t want her to move away and most importantly, that she didn’t owe him any money. Despite his admissions, and the overwhelming evidence showing the liens and claims were fraudulent, Mr. Straub has used his money and power to try to destroy Jessica . Jessica has bravely fought these false claims in the face of being put into financial ruin and the emotional toll this has taken on her life.