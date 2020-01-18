Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each scored 18 for the Thunder. Miami led 105-83 with eight minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Chris Paul with just over two minutes to play but never got closer.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anthony Cirelli got his first career hat trick, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1. Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. He had 10 consecutive wins from Feb. 9 to March 5, 2019. Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat had three assists, and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had two.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Starters get plenty of playing time with the shorthanded Miami Hurricanes, who have been trying to navigate the Atlantic Coast Conference with eight scholarship players available. That will be the case again Saturday when Miami hosts No. 9-ranked Florida State. For the second consecutive season, the Hurricanes roster doesn't approach the maximum 15 scholarship players allowed. This year they have 11, and three are hurt. Miami coach Jim Larranaga blames the lingering impact of an FBI investigation into college basketball that raised questions about his program. No wrongdoing by Larranaga surfaced.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat say Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury. Winslow has played only once since Dec. 4 and is slated to be out for at least the remainder of January. The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. Winslow played off the bench in Miami’s win at Indiana on Jan. 8. The team said the back problems reappeared after that game and he has not played since.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson of Canada has a share of the lead after two rounds at the LPGA Tour's season opener. She made four birdies and an eagle in strong wind for a 66 Friday, leaving her tied with Inbee Park at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The 26-player field of LPGA winners the past two years had to cope with strong wind in central Florida. Henderson's biggest shot was a 3-wood to 4 inches for a tap-in eagle on the 17th hole. Park shot 68. She is playing earlier than usual because it's an Olympic year. Park won the gold medal in Rio in 2016.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to interview former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for their offensive coordinator job. Linehan is scheduled to meet with coach Doug Marrone this weekend. Linehan was out of the NFL the past year after getting fired by the Cowboys following the 2018 season. Marrone interviewed former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday. McAdoo wants to get back into the league after a two-year hiatus. The Jaguars are looking to replace fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who lasted one season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could be without point guard Andrew Nembhard against No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Coach Mike White says Nembhard has the flu and he missed practice Thursday and Friday. The sophomore and Canadian national team player has started all 52 games for Florida in two seasons. White says “we all better be ready to play potentially without him.” Nembhard is averaging more than 11 points and nearly six assists this season. If he doesn't play, the Gators would start one of two freshmen: Tre Mann or Ques Glover.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs' offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken. Smart has named Monken the team's offensive coordinator. Monken replaces James Coley, who will remain on staff as assistant head coach. Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019. He also was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator for three years following three years as the Southern Miss coach. Smart says Monken has a history of coaching explosive offenses. Monken will face a rebuilding job at Georgia, which had quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and three offensive linemen leave early for the NFL.