Man who died in kayaking accident near Fellsmere identified

FELLSMERE, Fla. -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has identifed a man who died Wednesday in a kayaking accident near Fellsmere.
According to FWC, two people kayaking in the Fellsmere Small Game Area in Indian River County located an overturned kayak with a deceased man in it on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at approximately 9:09 a.m.
The witnesses called 911 and FWC and Indian River Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
The victim, identified as 70-year-old Michael Fasanella of Melbourne, Florida, was located under the capsized kayak deceased.
According to FWC, he was fishing from the kayak at the time of the incident.
Fasanella was turned over to the Medical Examiner for their investigation.
A cause of death has not been released by officials.
