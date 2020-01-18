Neighbors arguing with neighbors in Delray Beach

There's a duplex fight in Delray Beach. At the heart of the neighborhood dispute is the height of the new home and any possible impact on ocean views.
John Delenonibus walks through his soon-to-be retirement home with pride.
"We fell in love with Delray. We truly fell in love with Delray," he said.
In 2011, Delenonibus bought the existing one-level duplex on the site and leveled it.
In 2019, he broke ground on a new multi-level duplex. He says he soon ran into problems with neighbors and eventually the city over added space or appurtenance on the roof.
After further scrutiny from the city, he says plans were eventually approved. Delenonibus thought things were settled but they weren't.
"Because of the issue of the appurtenance, and the fact that it's really becoming another story to the house and increasing the maximum building height, that's why it's being brought before you," one city administrator said to commissioners.
Delenonibus says the city commission appealed the decision from the site plan review and appearance board. He says that the decision has left his team questioning their next move.
"Our builder is trying to figure that out right now.," he said.
Linda Bates, a 17-year resident, says the site Delenonibus is building on was a mess before he got involved.
"I'm happy to see something new and improved go on that corner," said Bates.
But she's also quick to say if there's a height rule being violated, that's wrong.
"So, if it was in front of me, it would upset me, said Bates.
Delenonibus says costs are adding up.
"This has cost us a fortune that we didn't even prepare for," he said.
