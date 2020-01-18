One person killed in Delray Beach crash

One person has died following a crash in Delray Beach Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say 68-year-old Peter Coleman of Wyoming was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 north of Atlantic Avenue on a unknown lane, when his vehicle, a 2019 Chevy 3500, traveled of the roadway onto a grass shoulder colliding with a fence near a tree line. After the impact, police say the vehicle came to a final rest in the tree line.
Coleman was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
