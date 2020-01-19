Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MOTHER-DAUGHTER PSYCHICS
Mother-daughter psychics get prison for defrauding customers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A mother and daughter who claimed to be Florida psychics and used eggs containing snake embryos to convince customers they were cursed are going to prison for fraud. The SunSentinel reports that a federal judge on Friday sentenced Annie Marie Vwanawick, 74, to 42 months behind bars and 44-year-old April Miller to just over two years. The case involved two victims, one who was bilked out of $1.4 million and another defrauded of $10,000. Court records show the pair claimed to be “white squaw Cherokee Indian” spiritual healers and that the snake embryos were part of their practice
HISTORY EXAM
Mississippi keeps history exam, despite calls to end it
Mississippi's state Board of Education is keeping the state's U.S. history exam, despite months of pressure from teachers and others to cut testing. The board voted unanimously on Thursday to keep the test, one of four that public school students must keep in high school. A testing task force in August had recommended that the state do away with the test. It's the only state test that's not required by federal law. State Superintendent Carey Wright had recommended that the board keep the exam. Mississippi has a new history exam that will be administered this year.
FLORIDA LEGISLATURE-WEEK AHEAD
Iguanas, nude beaches on Florida lawmakers' agenda next week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are entering the second week of their annual 60-day session and will take up issues ranging from sunscreen to iguanas. The Senate will consider a bill that would prohibit local governments from banning the sale of sunscreens that contain ingredients some researchers say harm coral reefs. A Senate committee will also consider a bill that would ban the sale and breeding of iguanas. A bill will also be considered that would protect people on nude beaches from being charged with publicly displaying their genitals.
EX-MAYOR-CHARITY FRAUD
Florida ex-mayor gets 4+ years in prison for charity fraud
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The former mayor of a Florida city has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding a United Way charity while he ran the organization. U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said in a news release Friday that ex-Milton mayor Guyland Thompson pleaded guilty in May to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion stemming from his embezzlement from United Way of Santa Rosa County. Thompson was the charity's executive director. Keefe said Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County closed because of the fraud.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DOCUMENTS
Newly released texts tie Nunes aide closer to Ukraine plot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released text messages show an associate of President Donald Trump's personal attorney trying to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine was also working with an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. House Democrats released scores of new documents and photos Friday night as part of the evidence transmitted to the Senate for Trump's impeachment trial, which is set to get underway early next week. The materials were provided to the House by Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who worked as a fixer for Rudy Giuliani.
FEDERAL PRISONS-MS-13
MS-13 inmates sent to restricted unit after prison stabbing
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is moving some MS-13 gang members into more restricted housing at high-security facilities across the U.S. after an MS-13 leader stabbed a rival gang member at a federal prison in Virginia. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The stabbing happened Wednesday at USP Lee in Jonesville. The people say the MS-13 leader stabbed an inmate associated with the Mexican Mafia. The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that the inmate was injured but survived the attack.
SPACEX-CAPSULE TEST
Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is delaying the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule this weekend because of rough seas. Liftoff is now set for Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon rocket was supposed to blast off Saturday on a 10-minute flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system before astronauts climb aboard in a few months. But the wind and waves were too high in the recovery area. Once launched, the capsule will catapult off the rocket and, if all goes well, parachute into the Atlantic with a couple mannequins. The rocket will end up being destroyed.
NAVY COMMANDER-GUANTANAMO DEATH
Ex-Guantanamo commander convicted of lying about man's death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a civilian who died after a fight with a former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay are applauding the commander's conviction on charges he interfered with the investigation. The federal jury in Jacksonville convicted Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton on Friday on charges of obstruction of justice and other charges stemming from the January 2015 death of Christopher Tur. Nettleton was removed from command shortly after Tur was found floating in the waters off the base in Cuba. Nettleton wasn't charged with Tur's death, but Tur's siblings say the trial raised questions about how he died.
FLORIDA STATE-MIAMI
No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 9-ranked Florida State has earned its ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79 in overtime. The Seminoles on Saturday forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation. Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win. Chris Lykes had 24 points but also six turnovers for the Hurricanes. Their turnover total was a season high.
TRANSGENDER YOUTH-LAWS
LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with. LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.