PBSO: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted murder after he attempted to stab a victim.
61-year-old Sergio Quintero of suburban Lake Worth entered the victim's residence through an unlocked front door at approximately 11:50 p.m.
Deputies say an altercation quickly occurred between Quintero and the victim, resulting in Quintero grabbing various kitchen knives and attacking the victim.
The victim was able to call 911 during the incident.
Quintero gained control of the phone during the call and advised the 911 dispatch operator that everything was okay and attempted to cancel the call.
Minutes later, deputies arrived and found Quintero attempting to discard evidence items out the back door.
He attempted to run back into the house where deputies took him into custody.
Deputies located the victim inside the residence suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
