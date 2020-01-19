Suspect shoots into occupied car, then crashes while fleeing

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is custody after a shooting in Indian River County that was followed by the suspect crashing while attempting to flee the scene.
On Sunday afternoon, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office says the suspect fired into a vehicle occupied by 5 people in the parking lot of a BP gas station near Oslo Road and 20th Avenue.
Deputies say the incident appears to be drug related.
Following the shooting, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed from the gas station parking lot and crashed into two other vehicles.
One person was shot and 4 others were injured as a result of the crash.
Detectives and deputies are processing the crime scene and speaking to witnesses.
More information will be added to this developing story as they become available.
Scripps Only Content 2020