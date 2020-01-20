Another Holy Cross rower released from hospital after crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Another member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team has been released from the hospital after a crash in Vero Beach that killed a teammate.
The Massachusetts school announced Sunday that Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released on Saturday afternoon.
Grace Rett, a sophomore, died in Wednesday’s crash a day after her 20th birthday. Police have said the team's rented transport van was carrying roughly 12 students when the driver made a left turn into the path of a red truck.
Senior Maegan Moriarty was released on Thursday. Four other students, a rowing coach and the driver of the truck remain in the hospital.
Scripps Only Content 2020