Another Holy Cross rower released from hospital after crash

Another Holy Cross rower released from hospital after crash
January 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 7:03 AM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Another member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team has been released from the hospital after a crash in Vero Beach that killed a teammate.

RELATED: Gathering honors Holy Cross rower killed in Vero Beach crash

The Massachusetts school announced Sunday that Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released on Saturday afternoon.

Grace Rett, a sophomore, died in Wednesday’s crash a day after her 20th birthday. Police have said the team's rented transport van was carrying roughly 12 students when the driver made a left turn into the path of a red truck.

Senior Maegan Moriarty was released on Thursday. Four other students, a rowing coach and the driver of the truck remain in the hospital.

Scripps Only Content 2020