Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Australian Open

Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff has done it again!
Last July, the 15-year-old tennis star defeated Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon.
On Monday, Gauff and Williams, 39, were pitted against each other in the first round of a major tournament -- this time the Australian Open.
The results were the same as they were last summer in England, with the teen sensation taking down the seven-time Grand Slam singles title winner in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Coco will now take on Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the second round.
The young tennis star made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon before being defeated by eventual champion Simona Halep.
