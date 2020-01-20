Gathering honors Holy Cross rower killed in Vero Beach crash

A vibrant sunset on the quiet waters of the Indian River Lagoon became a place of reflection Sunday to remember 20-year-old Grace Rett, a college rower killed last week in a Vero Beach wreck.
Dozens from Vero Beach Rowing and beyond gathered to pay their respects.
Even though most people in attendance didn’t know her, they came together to stand in solidarity.
Rett was from Massachusetts and a member of the College of the Holly Cross women’s rowing team.
The group was in Florida on a training trip, but Rett was killed last Wednesday when their van collided with a pick-up truck.
It was just one day after her 20th birthday.
Since then, there has been an outpouring of support from people across the east coast.
The record-breaking athlete left a lasting impression on members of Vero Beach Rowing while training.
“There was so much she had to give to rowing. She was a leader of her team, she was a role model, and she never stopped. She will be missed,” said Shotsi LaJoie.
Rett has been described as someone who had a passion for life and dedicated to accomplishing her goals.
Her friends also said that she always inspired others to reach their fullest potential.
Memorial services will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Massachusetts.
