Girl Scout cookie time

If you like Girl Scout cookies, you'll soon be able to satisfy that sweet craving.
The Girl Scouts and 50 volunteers helped move over 14,000 cases of everyone's favorite treats over the weekend.
They were loaded to be shipped from their distribution center in West Palm Beach. And local troops say they are ready to sell.
"I am so excited. Cookie sale is my favorite part of the year. I’ve been a Girl Scout for 10 years now and I can tell you cookie sale is the best. Not just because of the cookies but because of all the lessons that you learn when your selling cookies at the booths and everything. And being able to contribute with my friends and family and give everybody delicious cookies. It’s the best! said Samantha White with Girl Scout Troop 20570.
There's also a new delivery option which allows you to purchase online and have a Girl Scout deliver locally.
Scripps Only Content 2020