Girl Scout cookie time

"I am so excited. Cookie sale is my favorite part of the year. I’ve been a Girl Scout for 10 years now and I can tell you cookie sale is the best. Not just because of the cookies but because of all the lessons that you learn when your selling cookies at the booths and everything. And being able to contribute with my friends and family and give everybody delicious cookies. It’s the best! said Samantha White with Girl Scout Troop 20570.