Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — In 2017, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had big-time potential. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs set up a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February second in Miami. The Chiefs are led by third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback for the Niners is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs took a chance in the 2017 draft and traded away a first-round pick to move up and nab Mahomes. The Niners traded for Garappolo and gave him a big contract after he'd made only seven NFL starts. Now, both are taking their team to the Super Bowl. The opening point spread for the game: pick 'em.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship. The 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship. Aaron Rodgers threw for 326 yards but the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip following the 2010 season.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The season opener on the LPGA Tour had everything but a winner. Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole. It was too dark to continue, so they return Monday morning to decide who wins the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Inbee Park was also part of the playoff. The Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist hit into the water on the third playoff hole and was eliminated. This is the longest LPGA playoff since Pernilla Lindberg won the ANA Inspiration in eight holes against Park in 2018.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N'dea Jones scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and 12th-ranked Texas A&M beat Florida 69-42 to end a two-game losing streak. Ciera Johnson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 13 and Jasmine Williams 11. The two teams combined to miss 27 of their 34-shot attempts and played to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter. While Florida's shooting struggles continued, the Aggies got it together in the second and shot 11 of 18. Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-8, 2-4) with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102. Miami's Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18. The Spurs rebounded after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.
UNDATED (AP) — Former NFL star receiver and Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin is sharing a poignant personal tragedy in a public service announcement by the the NFL. Boldin says in the 60-second spot that he was inspired to take action after his 31-year-old cousin was killed by a plainclothes police officer while stranded on the side of a Florida highway in 2015. The on-duty officer wasn't in uniform when he arrived in an unmarked white van with tinted windows and shot Corey Jones six times. Boldin says that's what inspired him to spearhead the Players Coalition and fight for social justice.