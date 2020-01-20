Jewish Federation of PB Co. takes part in 'Day of Service'

It’s been nearly 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech and the message is still resonating in West Palm Beach.
The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County put the speech’s inspiration into action by volunteering on Monday.
Volunteers went to St. Ann's Place to prepare breakfast and lunch for the homeless.
Federation staff members say hundreds of their volunteers spread through the community regardless of faith, to show how you can combat hatred and give back to those in need.
"It makes me feel grateful for my life, it makes me feel grateful to be here and help people and to be able to look them in the eye and treat them like human beings," said Beth Hauser with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.
Their day of service was in partnership with Palm Beach Atlantic University and the OneWorld: Davis Family Tolerance Project
