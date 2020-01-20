Local Martin Luther King Jr. parades, events

Boynton Beach is celebrating King’s legacy between noon and 4 p.m. at the city’s new Sara Sims Park. The program will be full of history, education, music and activities. Performances include gospel choirs and dancers from Calvary Chapel in Boynton Beach, Community Deliverance Church, and St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church; Gospel Rapper JIG Harvey; DJ Thayri Wilson, Livin’ the Rhythm Drum Circle, Author Dr. Martha Norfus Meeks-Light and her son Victor Norfus; Boynton Beach Community High School Band and Congress Middle School Cheerleaders.