Local Martin Luther King Jr. parades, events

A variety of events are scheduled in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
- WEST PALM BEACH
In West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Atlantic University will hold an annual service at 8 a.m. to honor Dr. King. The event will be held at the Rubin Arena in the Greene Complex for Sports and Recreation located at 1100 S. Dixie Hwy.
Students, alumni, faculty, staff and their families will volunteer in a variety of service projects alongside volunteers from the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.
- BOCA RATON
Boca Raton will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King with a day of free community events and celebrations on Monday, January 20th.
Activities throughout the day will include:
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Free Community Breakfast, courtesy of Developing Interracial Social Change (DISC) at Ebenezer Baptist Church Hall, 200 Ruby Street.
10 a.m. March along Federal Highway from the MLK Jr. Memorial, 200 Ruby Street, to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, featuring the Boca Raton High School Band and other local groups.
10:30 a.m.: Join community leaders and local organizations for a ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Celebrate a unified community live musical and dance performances, FREE amusement rides, games, crafts, foods and more. At the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real.
- BOYNTON BEACH
Boynton Beach is celebrating King’s legacy between noon and 4 p.m. at the city’s new Sara Sims Park. The program will be full of history, education, music and activities. Performances include gospel choirs and dancers from Calvary Chapel in Boynton Beach, Community Deliverance Church, and St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church; Gospel Rapper JIG Harvey; DJ Thayri Wilson, Livin’ the Rhythm Drum Circle, Author Dr. Martha Norfus Meeks-Light and her son Victor Norfus; Boynton Beach Community High School Band and Congress Middle School Cheerleaders.
The city says Christ Fellowship Church Boynton Beach will cook hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and ice cream sandwiches for the first 500 attendees until 2:30 p.m.
MARTIN COUNTY
The city of Stuart is celebrating MLK's legacy starting at 10 a.m. with a parade by The Afro American citizens of East Stuart. The parade begin at 575 SE Georgia Ave. and ends on the 10th Street soccer field. The all-day event concludes at 8 p.m.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
The city of Fort Pierce will hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday starting at 9 a.m. The parade starts at Avenue I and 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and will end at Lawnwood Stadium where there will be a festival from noon to 5 p.m.
