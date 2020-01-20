Man on scooter critically injured when 2 vehicles crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was critically injured while riding a motorized scooter across Haverhill Road on Sunday morning.
At 9:12 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 52-year-old David Lee Stubblefield was crossing Haverhill Road within the marked crosswalk on the north side of Forest Hill Blvd on the scooter.
A 2017 Chevrolet Suburban crashed into the driver's side of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, redirecting the Tahoe toward the northwest corner of the intersection where Stubblefield was crossing.
The Tahoe struck Stubblefield, ejecting him from the scooter.
He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
