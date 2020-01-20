Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned

There's a new Miss South Florida Fair!
Juliette Valle of Plantation was crowned on Saturday. She attends the University of Miami and is studying musical theater.
Miss Palm Beach County was also crowned this weekend. That title goes to Ashley Klement of Cooper City.
She’s studying health sciences at Florida Atlantic University.
To compete in the pageant, you have to be a resident or student residing in Broward, Hendry, Martin, Okeechobee or Palm Beach.
Both women advance to the Miss Florida competition in Lakeland in June.
