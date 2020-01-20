Parade honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Thousands lined 25th Street, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., for the 36th annual Grand Parade in Fort Pierce.
This year's theme was the "Power of Togetherness."
Beyond the marching bands and community groups, local schools and churches decorated colorful floats in memory of the civil rights icon, whose lessons still ring true today.
"The vibe is positive and the attempt at using our talents to create a better world is what we do," said Samuel Gaines Academy art teacher Andre Barnes.
The parade's end point was Lawnwood Stadium where a festival was scheduled from noon until 5 p.m.
