People packed downtown Delray Beach this weekend for the 31st annual Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts.
This year’s event featured more than 300 local and national artists that spanned almost a mile.
“We have all different art. We have artists from 40 different states in the Union. And what we did was we changed the art. So, most of the art being shown has never been shown before anywhere in South Florida," said Howard Alan, the director of the festival.
East Atlantic Avenue is now back open following the festival.
