Trees planted at John Prince Park

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with local students from Latinos in Action to increase the tree canopy at John Prince Park.
Together, they planted around thirty trees Saturday, including live oaks and slash pines, as part of Arbor Day in Florida.
Some of the people taking part in the event said they're trying to do what they can for the next generation.
“Don’t take it for granted that things will be fine. Don’t take for granted that somebody else will pick your trash up. We are here because we know that we have to step up. LIA, the people who are not with LIA, or involved in this community event, we know that we are the ones who have to work out. Nobody else is going to do it for us," said Forest Hill HIgh School Latinos in Action President Gabriel Chiossone.
All of the trees planted Saturday were donated by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Scripps Only Content 2020