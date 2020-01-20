Vero Beach High School student arrested for murder, sheriff's office says

An 18-year-old man, believed to be a Vero Beach High School student, is under arrest for first-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Indian River County over the weekend, authorities say.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Camden Stukins fired at least two shots into a vehicle during a drug deal in the parking lot of a BP gas station, located at Oslo Road and SW 20th Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office said detectives believe Stukins is a senior at Vero Beach High School.
The sheriff's office said five people were in the vehicle, and three of them are believed to be students at Vero Beach High School as well.
At least one person is dead, a male, but that person is not believed to be a student.
In addition, a female is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, authorities said.
Following the shooting, the car that was shot sped away from the gas station and crashed into two other vehicles.
Stukins was booked into the Indian River County Jail around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Stukins is facing a variety of charges including first-degree murder, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and attempted murder. He's being held on no bond.
Scripps Only Content 2020