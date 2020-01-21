Cold weather shelters opening

Due to plummeting temperatures the following cold-weather shelters will be open.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
West County Senior Center
2916 State Road 15
Belle Glade
Beginning at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, 1/21/2020 until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Transportation to shelters will be via Palm Tran at designated pick up locations. Transportation information can be obtained by contacting: Palm Beach County Crisis Line. Dial 211 or toll free at (866) 882-2991. Or, Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management. (561) 712-6400 or (561) 712-6428.
Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pick-ups according to the established routes at 6:00 p.m. For more information on shelters and bus pick-ups, click here.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
The Source
1015 Commerce Avenue
Vero Beach
Guests should arrive and register between 8:30 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Donations appreciated and accepted until 9 p.m.
