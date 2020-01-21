IRC schools director speaks on Vero HS student’s arrest

Indian River County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Moore shared his thoughts Tuesday regarding a deadly shooting over the weekend involving high school students on the Treasure Coast.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Moore said he is disappointed and frustrated at the senseless violence.
Detectives say Vero Beach High School senior Camden Stukins, 18, shot into an SUV Sunday night killing Carltravious Jones, 20, a recent Vero Beach High School graduate.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says this happened during a drug deal.
“We want people to recognize that drugs are dangerous, that these transactions are dangerous. You got kids out in a car on a Sunday night doing a drug deal at a gas station. You don’t know who you’re dealing with. You don’t know the level of where people are at mentally, and it shows,” said Indian River County Sheriff's Office Maj. Eric Flowers.
Grief counselors and extra patrols were available Tuesday to students and staff at Vero Beach High school, the freshman learning center and the alternative center for education.
“We need all students to stand up and say because I am your friend, because I want what is best for you. I need to find you help. So as I see something, as I say something, that is not in the best interest of my friend or my classmate, I need to go find a trusted adult and bring that information to them,” said Moore.
Flowers said a female Vero Beach High School student, who was in the passenger seat the night of the shooting, is still at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition with a piece of metal inside her body. Doctors are trying to figure out if it was from a gunshot wound or debris from the incident.
The incident is still under investigation. Stukins is facing murder charges. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
