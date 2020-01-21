Lake Worth Beach Pier closed due to weather

The Lake Worth Beach Pier is closed until at least Friday due to the potential of strong winds and very rough surf on Wednesday, according to city officials.
City officials said the pier closed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A cold front that's pushing across Florida will bring us the coldest air in more than a year Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, along with very breezy conditions across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
RELATED: Latest forecast from Storm Team 5
Provided there is no damage from any inclement weather, city officials said the pier will likely reopen on Friday, Jan. 24.
Scripps Only Content 2020