Local charities: Don't let P.R. scandal discourage donations

Max Lucena stays busy at his Palm Springs restaurant, La Cosinita Latina.
But there are times when he thinks about his family in Puerto Rico.
"It is really frustrating and I'm really sad about it," he says. They were affected by the recent earthquakes that hit the island.
Lucena says he sees on social media and on the news reports of pallets of bottled water and other supplies reportedly just sitting in a warehouse since Hurricane Maria two years ago.
Over the weekend, people stormed in and grabbed it. "When they find all of this there are still people needing it now," he says.
Lucena hopes this doesn't stop people from donating. Organizations like the Red Cross are trying to help.
Jennifer Durrant with the Palm Beach and Martin Counties of The Red Cross said, "We actually call that the disaster after the disaster. So many well meaning people want to provide things, clothing and water and that's why at The Red Cross we really encourage financial donations, because folks that are on the ground can purchase what is needed."
The local Red Cross says they have about two dozen people there, either on staff or volunteers helping families in Puerto Rico get the help they need. "We are there as a workforce as a financial resource." said Durrant. "The counseling, the emotional support particularly the people in Puerto Rico, they've just been through so much in the last two years." Giving loved ones here some piece of mind.
For information on the Palm Beach and Martin Counties Chapter of The American Red Cross visit this link .
