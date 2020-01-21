PBSO: Elderly couple attacked, robbed in home invasion

Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a crook or crooks who broke into a suburban Palm Beach Gardens home, attacked an elderly couple, then stole jewelry and cash.
Deputies responded to a home in the 12700 block of Oak Knoll Drive around 2 p.m. on Monday.
The sheriff's office said a thief or multiple thieves broke into the home, robbed an elderly man and woman, then took off.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are trying to determine why that man and woman in particular were chosen as victims.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
