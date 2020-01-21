Pesky iguanas cost West Palm $1.8M in emergency repairs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Invasive iguanas have burrowed into the soft dirt around an aging dam, costing the city of West Palm Beach $1.8 million in emergency repairs.
The burrows were noticed last year by some West Palm Beach employees and the city hired a contractor to make repairs, including laying a grid over the soil to prevent both erosion and burrowing.
Female iguanas burrow into dirt to lay eggs each February and March. It's a problem for managers of the hundreds of miles of canals that channel water throughout South Florida.
Iguanas also are nuisances for pooping in swimming pools and eating landscaping.
