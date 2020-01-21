Super Bowl countdown: Booster clubs more than football

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and for the 11th time the biggest night in football comes to South Florida when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49'ers square off. But it’s not just businesses reaping rewards. It’s the start of the work week and talk of the Chiefs and 49'ers squaring off is debated everywhere from construction sites to kitchens in restaurants.
“I’m just happy the Patriots aren’t in the Super Bowl. I’m a firm believer than every time Tom Brady loses an angel gets its wings,” said Matt Dromms, Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap bartender.
Seriously counting their blessings are members of the South Florida Gold Blooded Empire, a 49'ers booster club.
“I have such a great team behind me. Everybody supports me,” said Michelle “Meme” Vigil, president of the South Florida Gold Blooded Empire.
Vigil, a U.S. Navy veteran founded the club six years ago after moving to West Palm Beach from the San Francisco Bay Area alone and in need of a family.
“It’s a tough place to be when you don’t have the guy next to you telling you you’re going to be alright and with the booster club they always support me and love me the way that I feel that I need,” she said.
The club meets at Girafa’s Sports Grill in West Palm Beach to watch games regularly and on occasion – they also travel. This season traveling to games New Orleans and Tampa.
“We travel deep into these cities,” said Sarah Gandrey, South Florida Gold Blooded Empire member. “It’s boring to watch the game without the people who feel the same connection.”
And the club will be watching the Super Bowl Feb. 2 together at Girafa’s.
“Six years is a long time to see the same faces, to be around the same people. It’s more important for me to be with them,” said Vigil.
“It’s a way of life,” added Gandrey.
Both 49'ers and Chiefs fans tell WPTV regardless of who wins or loses the Super Bowl they plan to remain ‘forever faithful.’
You can watch the Super Bowl on our sister station WFLX.
Scripps Only Content 2020