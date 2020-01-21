There’s new leadership at the South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The South Florida fair is ever changing when it comes to food, rides and now a new leader. Victoria Chouris took over in July of last year from 15 year veteran Ricky Vymlatil. She is in charge of a fair with a budget of $11 million. Being CEO is a big responsibility and one she relishes.
Chouris is the first female CEO in the 108 year history of the fair. She sees her promotion as an inspiration to all.
"I think having a female in this position for the very first time has opened a lot of eyes even on our staff. I think there's aspirations now that they know it can happen to anybody," she said.
She started with the fair 34 years ago.
"And I kept putting my nose where it didn't belong and getting involved in other things and I kept getting promotions," she said.
Chouris says, running the fair poses its own challenges.
"I know a lot having been here for 34 years but there's always something new every single day. I just keep hoping that I have the capability and the understanding are that I need to know and make it happen," she said.
She says, she's implemented a few improvements, "We've tightened up a little bit of our policies and procedures that needed to be tweaked a bit. Our credentialing for visitors to make sure... people on the ground know who's supposed to be on the ground."
Under Chouris's short reign she's implemented the first autism specific space for those who may encounter sensory overload at the fair.
