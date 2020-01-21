VIDEO: Dog injured in hit-and-run in Boynton Beach

WARNING: The surveillance video in this story may be graphic to some.
A Boynton Beach family is demanding an arrest after their pet dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday night.
Amazingly, the animal survived with just a few scrapes.
Brianna Barnes said her dog Nova dug a hole underneath their fence on Monday and ran out into the street at Woolbright Road and SW 3rd Street.
Barnes said that as she and neighbors chased after Nova, a car drove down the block, struck the dog, then sped away.
Incredibly, Nova seemed unfazed by the sudden impact, running off down the street and around the corner.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
Barnes said she took Nova to a veterinarian, but thankfully the pet only had a couple scrapes on her face.
Barnes is now begging anyone with information about who the driver is to come forward.
If you can help, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at 561-233-1200.
