Cops: Lighter that looks like gun used to steal car

Police said a suspect was arrested in Riviera Beach after the driver of a Mercedes Benz was carjacked in downtown West Palm Beach overnight.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, dispatch received a call of an armed carjacking near Fern Street and Quadrille Boulevard around 1 a.m.
The driver said he was at 525 S. Flagler Dr. when a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt approached him, brandished a black firearm and told him to give him the vehicle.
Fearing for his life, the driver said he gave the man the vehicle and the carjacker drove away southbound on Flagler Drive.
An officer later spotted the Mercedes near the intersection of N. Tamarind Avenue and Sixth Street within minutes, said the police report.
The officer said he pursued the stolen car, whose driver ran a red light at Seventh Street and Australian Avenue.
Police said the officer followed the driver into Riviera Beach, finally stopping the vehicle in the 1100 block of W 27th St.
Police took the suspect, Abraham Miller, 25, into custody. Officers said Miller admitted to taking the car.
Miller said his brother gave him a metal replica gun that functions as a lighter, which he used to steal the vehicle.
Police said Miller faces charges of robbery carjacking, fleeing/eluding an officer with disregard for safety of others and driving with a suspended license.
