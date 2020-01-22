Dozens of gunshots fired in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Dozens of gunshots were detected in Riviera Beach on Tuesday by ShotSpotter technology utilized by police.
Witnesses say people in two black vehicles were shooting at each other.
According to police, 13 rounds were detected on Avenue T, 13 rounds were detected on 14th Street and 7 rounds were detected on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
During the shooting, two vehicles were struck on 14th Street along with a dog that is critically injured.
The shootings are under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.
