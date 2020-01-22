Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help No. 8 Duke beat Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night. Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke was coming off its first back-to-back losses since February 2018, first on the road against Clemson and then at home last weekend to Louisville. The Blue Devils shot 53% and hit 11 3-pointers in this one. Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes, who shot just 30%. Leading scorer Chris Lykes finished with just nine points for Miami.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Florida Panthers got Joel Quenneville a win in his return to Chicago, using a hat trick by Frank Vatrano to beat the Blackhawks 4-3 for their sixth consecutive victory. The 61-year-old Quenneville coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff appearances in 10-plus years before he was fired when the team got off to a lackluster start last season. He was hired by Florida in April, and the former NHL defenseman was showered with love in his first game back at the United Center.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the search says former Washington coach Jay Gruden is close to finalizing a deal to become Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the sides have not agreed to terms. The person says a deal is expected Wednesday. The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start. Gruden was 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once. He previously served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator. Gruden will replace fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who lasted just one year in Jacksonville.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Workers at the Miami Dolphins' stadium are busily preparing the complex for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Eric Finkelstein is the NFL senior director of event operations. He says about 6,000 people are working behind the scenes to get everything set up, and they're on schedule. The site will include the first Super Bowl gondolas, which will provide fans with a view of pregame festivities from a height of 90 feet. The NFL has been on site since Jan. 2 and built 4 1/2 miles of fence to secure the perimeter.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk. The NFL says its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will allow a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it's a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference. The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent's 25-yard line.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Emmitt Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Mays capped an 18-point performance with two crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds, and LSU remained unbeaten in SEC play with an 84-82 victory over Florida. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for Florida and briefly believed he'd forced overtime with a layup on a backdoor cut as time expired. But officials determined on video review that the half-second on the clock when the ball was put in play ran out before the ball left Johnson's hand. LSU led 79-69 lead with 1:20 to go before the Gators nearly came back.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — You would think expectations would get lower as a player grew older. That's not the case with Tiger Woods. He turned 44 last month and starts another year at Torrey Pines. A victory would give Woods his 83rd victory on the PGA Tour to set the record. So much talk is about whether he can pick off another major and resume his march toward the record held by Jack Nicklaus. Woods says it's getting harder to win as he gets older. He says it's hard to put four good days together. That won't keep anyone from watching.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods is a shoo-in for the World Golf Hall of Fame next year. The Hall of Fame decided to overhaul its criteria. That includes reducing the age limit for eligibility to 45 the year of induction. The next induction is 2021, and Woods turns 45 at the end of this year. The age limit used to be 40 before it was bumped to 50. Also eligible for next year are Padraig Harrington, Jim Furyk and Lee Westwood. The Hall of Fame also is increasing its media presence in the voting process. It had been a majority of golf administrators.