Jupiter diner hosts national morning show

JUPITER, Fla.-- A Jupiter staple played host to a national TV morning show Wednesday morning.
The Lighthouse Diner hosted Todd Piro of Fox and Friends.
He talked to people for his "Breakfast with Friends" segment.
There were a lot of President Trump supporters in attendance.
Some commented on the impeachment trial including an 18-year-old who will vote in the November election for the first time.
"Before I was never looking at anything super serious but now I'm really watching the news and seeing who I want to vote for and see how it can impact the country, said Justin Spear.
The crowd packed the restaurant for hours. It was standing room only.
Scripps Only Content 2020