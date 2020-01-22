Local businesses benefiting from the Super Bowl

Business owner Derrek MccCray and his team will be in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.
His barbecue team will be part of the tailgating party of business owners who were carefully selected.
McCray has been participating for years.
"That's where we got our humble start at and they've been the best business partner we could ever have," he says.
McCrays isn't the only Palm Beach County business that will be at the big game next month.
Ashley Walker started her business, Top Shelf Gourmet three years ago making popsicles and smoothies.
"We make handmade handcrafted popsicles with four ingredients or less. We started at green markets, we went to the Palm Beach Outlets, we've done the Riviera Beach the tiki market," she says.
Christina Dixon-Wells also will be at the tailgating party.
She started her catering business, Mini Meals on Wheels five years ago.
"So I will tell you one of the dishes. We are doing a shrimp strawberry salad that has fresh mangoes and oranges," Dixon-Wells says.
The two women are hoping their first time at the tailgating festivities turns into a promising future, just like McCray's.
Ashley said, "I'm really hoping to meet some amazing people who may be interested in investing in our company to take us to the next level."
Christina is also looking forward to the event, saying, "I am very excited, nervous - but very excited."
