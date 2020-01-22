Man found shot dead at gas station in Lake Worth Beach

One unidentified man was found dead at a Citgo gas station in Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North at 9 p.m.
No suspect or motive is known at this time, PBSO said.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators are en route to the scene to investigate further.
Anyone with information is urged contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
