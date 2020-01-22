Man saves driver having stroke on I-95

An 81-year-old Hypoluxo man is lucky to be alive after having a stroke while driving. It happened in heavy traffic late last month on I-95 but one man pulled off what all involved are calling a miracle.
Gene Haynes started having a stroke on December 28 and drove repeatedly into the median on I-95 in Boynton Beach.
Jose Klatter was on his way home when he saw Hayne's car speeding, swerving and slamming into the middle of the road.
With his brother-in-law recording, Klatter pulled in front of Haynes and bumper-to-bumper, guided him to a stop. "I was so certain that I had to do something and I was the one to do that that day. I just thought it had to be me,"Klatter said.
Haynes was very grateful: "He is my guardian angel. Just thank God for this man right here.”
When emergency crews picked up Haynes on the shoulder of I-95, the second half of this story really starts. The stroke symptoms were setting in and time wasn't on Haynes’s side.
"I was upset; 'what are you smashing my window?' I couldn't talk, my lip was numb, I was trying to talk. But after he did that, that's the last thing I can remember," said Haynes.
Dr. Dennys Reyes performed emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from Haynes's brain at Delray Medical Center. The next day, Haynes left with virtually no symptoms.
"I think it's a miracle, yeah. You think it's a great result, a fantastic result. What more can you ask?" said Dr. Reyes.
Haynes said: "I feel like a miracle. God was watching over me and sent him to protect me."
Klatter doesn't want to be called a hero. His bumper will be covered by insurance and he just hopes this story spreads a little kindness.
"That would be my message. People just be kind to each other because that's what we're asking, that's what we're here for," said Klatter.
