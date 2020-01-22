Port St. Lucie renews Humane Society partnership

"Today's City of Port St. Lucie Council approval of $2.4 million in payment, loans, and grants over the next 4 years to the Humane Society of St. Lucie County is the culmination of over 2 years of animal advocacy efforts to expose one of the highest kill shelters in the State. This action reverses the City's past practice of being the lowest municipal contributor to animal welfare services, to now being the highest in St. Lucie. Let us hope that the City of Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County make similar financial commitments to address their homeless pet crisis,” Walden said.