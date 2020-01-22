Riviera Beach police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- An Riviera Beach police officer in a marked patrol cruiser was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.
The officer was traveling southbound through the intersection of West 15th Street & Avenue F at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a black Dodge Charger ran a stop sign while traveling eastbound and struck the right rear quarter panel of the officer's car, causing serious damage.
The Dodge fled from the scene heading north.
Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
The officer was not injured, but went to the hospital for evaluation per agency policy.
