School breakfast cart program expands across South Florida

GENYOUth, a national nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier school communities, has partnered with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Florida Power & Light Company, and the Dairy Council of Florida to provide a Grab and Go Breakfast Cart to fourteen high schools in Broward County that will provide free meals for students.
The donation is part of a commitment launched in October to provide 100 Grab and Go Breakfast Carts to South Florida schools across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties as part of the Florida Super School Breakfast Initiative.
As part of Super Bowl LIV and the 100th anniversary of the NFL, the breakfast carts help tackle food insecurity and help make sure students start the day with a healthy breakfast.
In total, 17 Broward County high schools, 49 Miami-Dade middle schools and 34 Palm Beach County elementary schools will receive the breakfast food carts, which will help increase access to 10 million school meals for students in South Florida.
On Wednesday, members of the Super Bowl Host Committee, Fuel Up to Play 60 Ambassador Jerome Baker, FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy and Boyd Anderson Assistant Principals Kristie Y. Ford and Winifred J. Porter Jr., will join school district and community leaders to unveil the Fuel Up to Play 60 branded Grab and Go Breakfast Cart to students at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.
The Palm Beach County School District says the $244,800 grant from GENYOUth will cover the costs of the carts for the 34 Palm Beach County Elementary
Schools.
The carts are placed in convenient areas such as courtyards, bus loops, or car lines, to make it easy for kids to grab and go. The carts offer breakfast foods including cereal, granola bars, or Pop-Tarts, along with fresh fruit and milk or juice.
Breakfast is always offered for free at all district schools. The carts provide an additional opportunity for students to grab a quick bite.
Schools receiving breakfast carts through the program include:
Belvedere Elementary
Benoist Farms Elementary
Binks Forest Elementary
Clifford O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary
Conversatory School at NPB
Coral Sunset Elementary
Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Elementary
Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary
Everglades Elementary
Freedom Shores Elementary
Gove Elementary
Greenacres Elementary
Heritage Elementary
Hidden Oaks Elementary
Intensive Trans-South Elementary
J.C. Mitchell Elementary
K.E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary
Lighthouse Elementary
Limestone Creek Elementary
Orchard View Community Elementary
Palmetto Elementary
Pine Grove Elementary
Pleasant City Elementary
Poinciana Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
Royal Palm Beach Elementary
S.D. Spady ELementary
Seminole Trails Elementary
Somerset Academy JFK Elementary
Starlight Cove Elementary
Timber Trace Elementary
Verde Elementary
Village Academy Elementary
Wynnebrook Elementary
Scripps Only Content 2020