Students can rename the Martin County Golf Course
January 22, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:43 AM

As renovations begin at the Martin County Golf Course, Martin County Parks and Recreation staff is inviting students to participate in a naming contest.

Students can learn more about the project and submit their entries by clicking here before the deadline of Jan. 27.

Prizes include:

  • Free hitting bay rental for two hours
  • Free junior golf program membership for one year
  • Free golf lesson with a PGA coach

Martin County is convinced that the new state-of-the-art facility with high-tech hitting bays, practice facilities, a reversible 9-hole short course, and a championship 18-hole course will inspire its young citizens to come up with a name that's a hole-in-one!

