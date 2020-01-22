Students can rename the Martin County Golf Course

As renovations begin at the Martin County Golf Course, Martin County Parks and Recreation staff is inviting students to participate in a naming contest.
Students can learn more about the project and submit their entries by clicking here before the deadline of Jan. 27.
Prizes include:
- Free hitting bay rental for two hours
- Free junior golf program membership for one year
- Free golf lesson with a PGA coach
Martin County is convinced that the new state-of-the-art facility with high-tech hitting bays, practice facilities, a reversible 9-hole short course, and a championship 18-hole course will inspire its young citizens to come up with a name that's a hole-in-one!
